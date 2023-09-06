The Share of U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Caused by Fake Prescription Pills Is Growing

(NPR) – U.S. public health officials are continuing to warn of a growing threat fueling the country’s historic opioid crisis: fake prescription pills. The share of overdose deaths involving counterfeit pills more than doubled between mid-2019 and late 2021, and the percentage more than tripled in western states, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)