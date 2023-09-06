I Cured My ARFID with Psilocybin. I Shouldn’t Have Needed to Self-Treat It

(STAT News) – Research focuses mostly on children, with one study estimating that it affects up to 3.2% of people between 8 and 13 years old. Data on ARFID beyond adolescence is incomplete, so adults are left to navigate limited resources that lump many varieties of the condition — both in terms of what they eat can and how they got it — under the same name. Some patients experience ARFID alongside an autism or obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) diagnosis. For others, ARFID stems from a traumatic experience that forever changes their relationship with food. (Read More)