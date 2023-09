Scientists Grow Whole Model of Human Embryo, Without Sperm or Egg

(BBC) – Scientists have grown an entity that closely resembles an early human embryo, without using sperm, eggs or a womb. The Weizmann Institute team say their “embryo model”, made using stem cells, looks like a textbook example of a real 14-day-old embryo. It even released hormones that turned a pregnancy test positive in the lab. (Read More)