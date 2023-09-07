Ketamine Can Be Transformative for People with Suicidal Thoughts–If They Can Access It

(STAT News) – Ketamine has been in use since the 1960s as a local anesthetic, for which it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s. Over the past couple of decades, the drug has also gained popularity as a treatment for depression and suicidal ideation. But all mental illness treatment that uses IV ketamine is currently off-label, which means — as Russello would soon discover — that it’s often hard to get insurance to cover the treatments, which can cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000 per session. (Read More)