All Signs Point to a Rise in Covid

(NBC News) – Signs in the U.S. continue to point to a rise in Covid activity as fall approaches. Hospitalizations are rising. Deaths have ticked up. Wastewater samples are picking up the virus, as are labs across the country.

“Every single one of those things is showing us that we have increased rates of Covid transmission in our communities,” said Jodie Guest, a professor of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta. (Read More)