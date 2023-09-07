Fatality Draws Scrutiny to Spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’ Product

(New York Times) – Lois Wolobah said her son’s school called last Friday to tell her he was sick and that she needed to come and get him. When she arrived, Harris was clutching his stomach in the nurse’s office, she said in an interview on Tuesday.

He showed her a picture of what he had just consumed: a single Paqui chip, dusted with two of the hottest peppers in the world, the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper. The label on the box said “One Chip Challenge” and carried a warning — “Inside: One Extremely Hot Chip.” Paqui tortilla chips are made by Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of the Hershey Company. (Read More)