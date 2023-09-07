How AI May Be a Powerful Tool in Treating Male Infertility

(BBC) – Infertility affects 7% of the male population. Now artificial intelligence (AI) may be about to help solve the problem. Dr Steven Vasilescu says that the AI software developed by him and his team can spot sperm in samples taken from severely infertile men 1,000 times faster than a highly trained pair of eyes.