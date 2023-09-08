Microsoft and Paige Are Building the World’s Largest AI Model for Detecting Cancer

(CNBC) – Microsoft announced Thursday it is teaming up with digital pathology provider Paige to build the world’s largest image-based artificial intelligence model for identifying cancer. The AI model is training on an unprecedented amount of data that includes billions of images, according to a release. It can identify both common cancers and rare cancers that are notoriously difficult to diagnose, and researchers hope it will eventually help doctors who are struggling to contend with staffing shortages and growing caseloads. (Read More)