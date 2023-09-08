U.S., U.K. Accuse 11 Russians of Running Cybercrime Ring That Attacked Hospitals Around the World

(NBC News) – The Justice Department has charged 11 Russian men in connection with a hacker group that is behind some of the biggest cyberattacks in the world, including destructive hacks against major hospital chains. In concurrent statements announcing sanctions against the men, the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.K. government made the rare public claim that the alleged cybercriminals have explicit ties to Russian intelligence. (Read More)