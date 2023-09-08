State Lawmakers Find America’s Medical Debt Problem ‘Can No Longer Be Ignored’

(Politico) – Personal medical debt has reached startling heights — and state lawmakers are taking notice. In the absence of federal consensus and in anticipation of congressional inaction, state legislators have enacted a variety of consumer protections to mitigate or forestall medical debt. Several more bills are being debated in the coming weeks, expected to be signed later this year and taken up when sessions reconvene in 2024. (Read More)