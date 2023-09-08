Superbugs Catch a Ride on Air Pollution Particles. Is That Bad News for People?

(NPR) – Worldwide, the toll of drug-resistant infections has only been growing. A study published last year found that 1.27 million people died in 2019 from infections resistant to antimicrobial drugs. The annual death toll could reach 10 million by 2050, according to the United Nations. Now a new study highlights a surprising potential vector for the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR): air pollution. (Read More)