Scientists Just Tried Growing Human Kidneys in Pigs

(Wired) – In a first, researchers in China have used pigs to grow early-stage kidneys made up of mostly human cells. The advance is a step closer to producing organs in animals that could one day be transplanted to people. More than 100,000 people in the United States are on the national transplant waiting list, and 17 people across the country die each day waiting for a donor organ, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Kidneys are the most in demand, with nearly 89,000 Americans needing one as of September. (Read More)