Scientific Sleuths Spot Dishonest ChatGPT Use in Papers

(Nature) – It’s not the only case of a ChatGPT-assisted manuscript slipping into a peer-reviewed journal undeclared. Since April, Cabanac has flagged more than a dozen journal articles that contain the telltale ChatGPT phrases ‘Regenerate response’ or ‘As an AI language model, I …’ and posted them on PubPeer. Many publishers, including Elsevier and Springer Nature, have said that authors can use ChatGPT and other large language model (LLM) tools to help them produce their manuscripts, as long as they declare it. (Nature’s news team is editorially independent of its publisher, Springer Nature.) (Read More)