New Covid Vaccine Is Recommended by CDC Advisers for Everyone 6 Months or Older

(STAT News) – A panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 Tuesday to recommend updated Covid-19 booster shots for all Americans 6 months and older. CDC Director Mandy Cohen is expected to sign off on the recommendation later today, and vaccines would be available within 48 hours. (Read More)