Threads Blocks COVID-Related Searches Amid Spiking Cases

(The Hill) – Threads, a new text-based social media platform created by industry giant Meta, is now blocking terms related to COVID-19 and vaccines on its search engines. The Washington Post reported Monday that the social media platform rolled out its revamped search engine last week, only for users to be met with a blank screen and a pop-up linking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website when they type terms related to “covid” or “long covid”. (Read More)