Legal Actions Seek Guarantee of Abortion Access for Patients in Medical Emergencies

(New York Times) – On Tuesday, Ms. Statton filed a legal complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asserting that the third institution, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, had violated a federal law that requires hospitals with emergency departments to provide abortions in urgent situations, regardless of state abortion restrictions.

Her case is part of several legal challenges filed Tuesday involving patients and doctors in three states — Idaho, Tennessee and Oklahoma — who claim that those states’ abortion bans are preventing women with serious pregnancy complications from getting abortions, even in cases where the medical need is clear. (Read More)