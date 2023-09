A Decongestant in Cold Medicines Doesn’t Work at All, an F.D.A. Panel Says

(New York Times) – An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration agreed unanimously on Tuesday that a common decongestant ingredient used in many over-the-counter cold medicines is ineffective. The panel’s vote tees up a likely decision by the agency on whether to essentially ban the ingredient, phenylephrine, which would result in pulling products containing it from store shelves. (Read More)