Princeton’s University Center for Human Values: Application for Professor, Bioethics

Princeton University invites applications for a faculty position in bioethics in the University Center for Human Values, to begin on or after July 1, 2024. Rank: full professor. The Center is an interdisciplinary community of scholars whose additional principal affiliations currently include history, philosophy, politics, psychology, public policy and international affairs, religion, and sociology. The Center seeks scholars of distinction with expertise in bioethics, broadly construed (including environmental ethics and animal ethics). Scholars with research interests and training in philosophy, political theory, legal scholarship, religious ethics and related areas, as well as those working on any of the ethical issues described above in other disciplines or from interdisciplinary approaches, are encouraged to apply. A joint appointment with another academic unit, such as an academic department, may be possible.

To better realize its scholarly mission and contribute to the University, the Center is committed to enhancing and valuing a diversity of perspectives and experiences among its faculty. The Center seeks to be an inclusive academic community, and strongly encourages applications from individuals who identify as members of groups that are underrepresented in their respective discipline. Princeton University is especially interested in qualified candidates who can contribute, through their research, teaching, and/or service, to the diversity and excellence of our academic community.

A complete application will contain the following materials: 1) a letter of application, 2) a curriculum vitae, 3) a sample of writing in the candidate’s field of specialization; 4) the names and contact details of three persons willing to serve as references. Please direct all materials to: www.princeton.edu/acad-positions/position/31681. Applications that are complete by October 9, 2023 will be assured of the most careful consideration. This position is subject to the University’s background check policy. Princeton University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.