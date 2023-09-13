Exclusive: California Bill Proposes Regulating AI at State Level

(TIME) – A senior California lawmaker will introduce a new artificial intelligence (AI) bill to the state’s senate on Wednesday, adding to national and global efforts to regulate the fast-accelerating technology. Although there are several attempts in Congress to draft AI legislation, the state of California—home to Silicon Valley, where most of the world’s top AI companies are based—has a role to play in setting guardrails on the industry, according to state Senator Scott Wiener, (D—San Francisco) who drafted the bill. (Read More)