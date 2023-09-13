Breast Cancer Often Spreads to the Spine–Newfound Stem Cell Can Explain Why

(Nature) – Scientists have discovered a new type of stem cell that gives rise to the backbone — and that helps to drive the frequent metastasis of breast tumours and other cancers to the spine. Certain cancers, including those in the breast, prostate and lung, spread preferentially to the spine, but the reasons have been unknown. One theory from the1940s proposed that forceful events such as coughs can momentarily reverse blood flow and jolt cancer cells into the vicinity of the spine, where they form new tumours. (Read More)