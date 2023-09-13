Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI Are Getting Questioned About Their AI “Data Labelers”

(Quartz) – As tech executives flock to Capitol Hill to speak with lawmakers about potential AI regulations this week, they are also being probed on the working conditions of the workers who make ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing possible. US lawmakers are probing nine tech giants—Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Inflection AI, Scale AI, and IBM—on the working conditions of data labelers. Data labelers are human workers tasked with labeling training data and rating chatbot responses to make sure that AI systems are safe and reliable. (Read More)