New Weight-Loss Drugs Spark Debate About Safety During Surgery

(MedPage Today) – Anesthesiologists are sharply divided over how to handle the growing number of surgical patients on GLP-1 receptor agonists, given that the drugs can raise the risk of aspiration during surgery. While the leading U.S. anesthesiology society suggests that patients stop taking injectable versions of the medications for 7 days ahead of surgery, some anesthesiologists are turning to alternative strategies such as intubating all at-risk patients, even for minor procedures. Other anesthesiologists are calling for patients to stay off the drugs for weeks, not days, or titrate down to lower doses. (Read More)