Group Sues on Behalf of Women Denied Emergency Abortions in 3 States

(Axios) – A prominent abortion rights group filed legal challenges on behalf of women in three states — Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee — who say they were denied abortions despite having severe medical complications. Why it matters: It’s the second major round of complaints arguing that pregnant patients in dire situations are being denied emergency care because doctors are worried about running afoul of at times unclear or narrow exceptions in some strict state abortion bans. (Read More)