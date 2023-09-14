Microsoft Publishes Garbled AI Article Calling Tragically Deceased NBA Player “Useless”

(Futurism) – Former NBA player Brandon Hunter passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 42 this week, a tragedy that rattled fans of his 2000s career with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. But in an unhinged twist on what was otherwise a somber news story, Microsoft’s MSN news portal published a garbled, seemingly AI-generated article that derided Hunter as “useless” in its headline. “Brandon Hunter useless at 42,” read the article, which was quickly called out on social media. (Read More)