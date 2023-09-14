Microsoft Publishes Garbled AI Article Calling Tragically Deceased NBA Player “Useless”

September 14, 2023

(Futurism) – Former NBA player Brandon Hunter passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 42 this week, a tragedy that rattled fans of his 2000s career with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. But in an unhinged twist on what was otherwise a somber news story, Microsoft’s MSN news portal published a garbled, seemingly AI-generated article that derided Hunter as “useless” in its headline. “Brandon Hunter useless at 42,” read the article, which was quickly called out on social media. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, End of Life, News

Ad