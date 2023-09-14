Long Covid Is a New Name for an Old Syndrome

(STAT News) – Long Covid is really not new. It is virtually indistinguishable from the condition long known in the medical lexicon as post-infectious syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Although some have recognized and studied their similarities, it seems no one has made the simplifying observation that they are essentially the same condition. In the ME/CFS paradigm, long Covid is not a new condition. Logic and reason dictate that acute SARS-CoV-2 infection causes long Covid. Or, more accurately, acute Covid-19 triggers ME/CFS in the same way many other infectious agents trigger ME/CFS. (Read More)