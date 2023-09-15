Common Patenting Tactic by Drug Companies May Be Illegal, F.T.C. Says

(New York Times) – The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday issued what amounted to a warning to pharmaceutical companies about the legality of a widespread patenting strategy that experts say has helped keep inhaler costs high for patients with asthma and lung problems.

In a policy statement unanimously endorsed by the agency’s commissioners, the F.T.C. said it “intends to scrutinize” whether companies are illegally engaging in an unfair method of competition when they exploit a regulatory loophole that can delay rivals from entering the market. (Read More)