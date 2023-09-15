ER Visits Are Getting Longer Amid Hospital Staffing Shortages

(Axios) – Americans in need of urgent care are spending increasingly longer stretches of time in hospital emergency rooms, per recently released figures. The median time patients spent in emergency rooms was 2 hours, 40 minutes nationwide based on a 12-month average ending in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data. That's up from 2 hours, 35 minutes in 2021 (a pandemic year), and 2 hours, 18 minutes in 2014, for example.