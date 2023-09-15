Feeling a Sense of Purpose Drops After Dementia, New Study Shows

(CNN) – “Previous studies have found that individuals with more purpose are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” she said in an email. “Here we look at the relation between purpose and cognitive impairment in the other direction: does impairment have an impact on feeling purposeful?”

To investigate that question, researchers looked at data from more than 30,000 people across two studies: the Health and Retirement Study from 2006 to 2021 and the National Health and Aging Trends Study from 2011 to 2021. (Read More)