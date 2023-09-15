1 Cancer Drug in Shortage Nearing 100% Resupply, White House Says

(Becker Hospital Review) – Cisplatin, a drug used for multiple types of cancer that’s been in a severe shortage for months, is close to returning to 100 percent of pre-shortage supply levels, the White House said Sept. 12. Multiple cancer therapies have been in short supply after the FDA found quality control violations at an Intas Pharmaceuticals plant, such as shredded reports stuffed under stairwells and acid poured on drug quality data. (Read More)