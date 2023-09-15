Polio Transmission Was Supposed to End by 2023. A New Report Explains Why It Won’t.

(STAT News) – After having missed multiple deadlines for ending polio transmission, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative had set 2023 as the year when both wild polio viruses would finally be snuffed out and so-called vaccine-derived viruses would also be stopped, putting an end to a family of viruses that have paralyzed children for centuries.

But a report from the polio program’s Independent Monitoring Board makes clear that goal is not yet in sight. Though there have only been seven wild polio cases recorded this year — in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the last redoubts of the wild viruses — there does not appear to be enough time left in 2023 to stop the still ongoing spread, the report concluded. (Read More)