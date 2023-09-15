This Fentanyl-Neutralizing Vaccine May Revolutionize the Battle Against Opioid Addiction

(The Optimist Daily) – A game-changing technique is on the horizon in the never-ending battle against opiate addiction and overdose deaths. Scientists are preparing for the first human trials of vaccines created precisely to combat the devastation caused by fentanyl and heroin. Given the worrisome surge in opioid-related mortality, particularly in the United States, the importance of this initiative cannot be emphasized. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, tens of thousands of lives were lost due to opioid overdoses in 2021, and the epidemic has been increasing for more than two decades. (Read More)