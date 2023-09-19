More Than Pink

(Aeon) – All of this exposes the lie of efforts by mainstream charities to glamorise breast cancer – to celebrate 'survivors' with a barrage of pink merchandise, pink-themed events, and pink-ribbon fundraising. It's a vehicle for the promotion of heteronormative femininity, one that's largely about being pleasing, attractive and sexualised for the benefit of others. I find little common ground here with the visceral reality of what I am going through. As a person with cancer, I often feel stripped of the layers of other identities that I have casually worn for years. Now I am swaddled with other labels – a patient, a woman, a victim, a survivor.