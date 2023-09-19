Google and the Department of Defense Are Building an AI-Powered Microscope to Help Doctors Spot Cancer

(CNBC) – The AI-powered tool is called an Augmented Reality Microscope, or ARM, and Google and the Department of Defense have been quietly working on it for years. The technology is still in its early days and is not actively being used to help diagnose patients yet, but initial research is promising, and officials say it could prove to be a useful tool for pathologists without easy access to a second opinion. (Read More)