DeepMind’s New AI Can Predict Genetic Diseases

(Wired) – Of the 4 million missense variants that have been spotted in humans, only 2 percent have been categorized as either pathogenic or benign, through years of painstaking and expensive research. It can take months to study the effect of a single missense variant. Today, Google DeepMind, where Avsec is now a staff research scientist, has released a tool that can rapidly accelerate that process. AlphaMissense is a machine learning model that can analyze missense variants and predict the likelihood of them causing a disease with 90 percent accuracy—better than existing tools. (Read More)