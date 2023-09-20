Did College Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Go Too Far?

(Undark) – Few institutions in American society embraced vaccine mandates as enthusiastically as universities, especially elite schools. More than 1,000 institutions mandated a primary course of vaccination for students, and roughly 300 — including several of the country’s largest state university systems — mandated a booster. Harvard University, the University of California system, and a few dozen other schools then went on to require yet another booster designed to protect against new strains of the virus.

Whether these successive vaccine requirements accomplished what administrators hoped remains a vexing scientific question. (Read More)