Value-Based Payments Are Making It Harder to See Your Primary Care Doctor on Short Notice

(STAT News) – Physicians practicing in a value-based environment must balance individualized care with management of populations, or groups at risk. In many cases, that means priority status goes to encounters that satisfy payer requirements and population-based metrics — annual wellness visits, post-hospital care, comprehensive care visits, and chronic care management — leaving limited access for problems like acute pain, suspected infection, and new mental health concerns. Unable to see their primary care doctor on short notice, patients increasingly end up at urgent care centers or emergency rooms when they are unwell. (Read More)