FDA Asks for More Data Before Considering Needle-Free Anaphylaxis Treatment

(STAT News) – ARS Pharma had high hopes that the FDA on Tuesday would approve its flagship product, a needle-free treatment for adults and children with severe allergic reactions. But instead, the drugmaker was set back with the agency requesting an additional study. Neffy, as the product is called, is a nasal spray that delivers the same drug, epinephrine, as the auto-injectors currently used to treat anaphylaxis. (Read More)