Parkland School Shooting Survivor Develops Joy, an App Built on AI That Helps People Heal

(Medical Xpress) – While some of his classmates at the Parkland, Florida, school have worked on advocating for gun control, entered politics or simply took a step back to heal and focus on their studies, Koerber’s background in technology—he’d originally wanted to be a rocket scientist—led him in a different direction: to build a smartphone app.

The result was Joy: AI Wellness Platform, which uses artificial intelligence to suggest bite-sized mindfulness activities for people based on how they are feeling. The algorithm Koerber's team built is designed to recognize how a person feels from the sound of their voice—regardless of the words or language they speak.