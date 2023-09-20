All Pregnant Women Should Be Screened for Blood-Pressure Disorders, U.S. Advisers Say

(Wall Street Journal) – Pregnant women should be screened for hypertensive disorders at every prenatal visit, government-backed medical experts recommended, urging doctors to do more to reach people at risk for increasingly common threats to maternal health.

The recommendation made Tuesday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force broadens 2017 guidance to screen regularly only for preeclampsia, a dangerous and increasingly common condition that can arise in pregnancy. (Read More)