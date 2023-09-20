New Chatbot Aims to Help Women Access Abortions

(The Hill) – A group of experts and abortion-rights advocates have launched a new chatbot called Charley in an effort to help women access abortion care in the U.S. A website for the chatbot says it was created to help people learn more about their possible options when seeking abortion care, especially in states where the procedure has been restricted. Charley will provide users with information about different abortion care methods, nearby clinics, accessing abortion pills and referrals to support services. (Read More)