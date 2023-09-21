FDA Advisors Grapple with Logistical, Ethical Issues of Artificial Womb Technology

(MedPage Today) – While members of the FDA Pediatric Advisory Committee (PAC) said much of the existing artificial womb technology (AWT) research is promising, they noted that the logistical and ethical concerns previously raised by the agency’s staff membersopens in a new tab or window are complicated. The committee did not vote during their 2-day meeting this week. Further discussion about first-in-human trials for AWT is ongoing, but is closed to press and the public. (Read More)