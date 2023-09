FDA Found Lapses at Novo Nordisk’s Main US Factory in May 2022, Report Says

(Reuters) – U.S. drug regulators issued a report detailing quality control lapses at Novo Nordisk’s main factory in North America as early as May last year, according to the report obtained by Reuters via a Freedom of Information Act request. The inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was at Novo’s facility in Clayton, North Carolina, which the company says produces the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), semaglutide. (Read More)