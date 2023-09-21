As Ozempic Use Grows, So Do Reports of Possible Mental Health Side Effects

(NPR) – NPR analyzed the FDA’s adverse event reporting system, or FAERS, and learned that the agency has received 489 reports of patients experiencing anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts while taking semaglutide drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus. In 96 of those reports, the patient had suicidal thoughts. Five of them died. It isn’t known if Ozempic and the other drugs caused the mental health problems. The FDA database can flag questions but isn’t designed to answer them. (Read More)