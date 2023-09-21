Everything You Need to Know About Getting Your Genome Sequenced

(Wired) – The process is simple. Participants attend a 10-minute appointment, during which vitals are taken—height, weight, waist circumference, blood pressure—followed by finger-prick testing and filling two vials with blood. Attendees’ samples are sent away for whole-genome sequencing to create a readout of all their DNA, the results of which are then added to a giant database to further genomic research. Eventually, this data should help with developing better treatments and even cures for disease. (Read More)