China Is Growing Old Before It Becomes Rich: Does It Matter?

(Big Data China) – The overall trajectory of China’s demographic shift is by no means unusual, as it has been following the path of other East Asian countries – Japan’s population began to decline in 2009 and South Korea’s in 2021. However, as a result of the one-child policy and rapid urbanization, China’s population growth has receded more quickly and at a much lower level of per capita wealth than almost any other country. (Read More)