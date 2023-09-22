AI Might Be Listening During Your Next Health Appointment

(Axios) – Your doctor or therapist might not be the only one listening in during your next visit. Artificial intelligence may be tuning in as well. Why it matters: Health care is racing to incorporate generative AI and natural language processing to help wrangle patient information, provide reliable care summaries and flag health risks. But the efforts come with quality and privacy concerns that people developing these tools acknowledge. (Read More)