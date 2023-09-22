Can Dental Therapists Ease the Dental Shortage?

(Wall Street Journal) – Many Americans lack proper access to dental care. Could creating more dental therapists—clinicians who have less training than dentists but can provide some routine dental care like exams and fillings—help? There’s a push in several states to permit dental therapists to practice, creating a tier of providers comparable to physician assistants. Where they’re authorized to perform basic procedures, supporters say, dental therapists could increase access to care in underserved communities, reduce wait times and free up dentists to do more complex procedures. (Read More)