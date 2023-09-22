Survivors in Flood-Ravaged Libya Wonder If They Will Ever Have a Home Again

(Wall Street Journal) – The death toll from the disaster is unclear but humanitarian experts and officials estimate the total to be more than 6,000. Thousands of people remain missing. As the families try to find out information about their loved ones, they are grappling with another crisis: homelessness. With thousands of buildings exposed to the floods—including some far from the center of the catastrophe, such as those in Al Bayda—the United Nations estimates that more than 43,000 people can no longer return home. A majority of those displaced are from Derna, where around 24,500 remain. (Read More)