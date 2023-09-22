What Big Tech Knows About Your Body

(The Atlantic) – It’s valuable precisely because it’s intimate: More than perhaps anything else, our health guides our behavior. And the more these companies know, the easier they can influence us. Over the past year or so, reporting has found evidence of a Meta tracking tool collecting patient information from hospital websites, and apps from Drugs.com and WebMD sharing search terms such as herpes and depression, plus identifying information about users, with advertisers. (Meta has denied receiving and using data from the tool, and Drugs.com has said that it was not sharing data that qualified as “sensitive personal information.”) (Read More)