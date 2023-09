Now You Can Chat with ChatGPT Using Your Voice

(MIT Technology Review) – In one of the biggest updates to ChatGPT yet, OpenAI has launched two new ways to interact with its viral app. First, ChatGPT now has a voice. Choose from one of five lifelike synthetic voices and you can have a conversation with the chatbot as if you were making a call, getting responses to your spoken questions in real time. ChatGPT also now answers questions about images. (Read More)